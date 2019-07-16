Breaking News
Tuesday, July 16 Morning Forecast

Barry’s weak circulation is spinning over the Ozarks this morning. A few showers, mist, and fog is left this morning.

Barry’s remnant low will exit east today with showers possible through midday in Springfield, exiting by this evening for the eastern Ozarks. These tropical showers will be capable of locally heavy downpours and lightning, but like yesterday should stay spotty.

Clouds clear from west to east as the showers exit, allowing temperatures to be warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will near 90 degrees to the west while those east still stuck in Barry’s cloud cover will have cooler highs in the lower 80’s. Springfield should hit a high od 86 degrees feeling closer to the lower 90’s with humidity.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with warm and humid lows in the lower 70’s.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in effect Wednesday through Saturday for counties along/ north of I-44. There, highs in the low to middle 90’s will feel like 100-108 degree daily. Those south of the interstate not in the watch will still need a few rounds of Heat Advisories with real feels near/ over 100 degrees on a daily basis too.

As Barry exits an area of high pressure scoots in from the west. This high will be a big dome of heat and humidity, promoting Excessive Heat Watches for all of Iowa, and most of Missouri, Nebraska, and Kansas.

This will be the first, long-lived heat wave of the season. The high remains strong and hot through the weekend with little relief in sight in the 7-Day forecast.

Wednesday through Saturday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to middle 90’s — some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. Dew points will be oppressive in the low to middle 70’s, prompting heat indices 100-108 degrees daily.

This heat is dangerous, especially for children, elderly, and pets. Check on them, stay hydrated, and look before you lock!

A cold front could start to chip away at the heat late Sunday into Monday, but highs will still be around 90 degrees despite a few storms.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

