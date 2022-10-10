LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you have not registered to show up at the polls in Arkansas, here are some important things to know.

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the state. In order to register to vote, state residents will have to fill out a voter registration application.

According to the Arkansas Secretary of State, state residents can get a voter registration application from multiple places including your local county clerk, revenue office, or a public library. There is also an option to print out the form.

To ensure that you are registered to vote, state officials said that residents will receive a voter registration card from the county clerk.

Starting Nov. 8, Arkansas will have its general election and nonpartisan runoff election. The ballots will include voting in the gubernatorial and mayoral race.

Early voting for the general election will begin Monday, Oct. 24. Hours for early voting are between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Early voting will end Nov. 7, the Monday before the election.

For more information on voting in the November election, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website.