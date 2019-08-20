Tuesday, August 20 Morning Forecast

Breaking News
HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through 8 PM today for all of our SW Missouri counties. Highs in the low to middle 90’s will feel like 105 to 110 degrees thanks to dew points well into the middle 70’s. This combination of heat and humidity could be dangerous.

Remember, kids, elderly, and pets are most susceptible to heat sickness. Look before you lock, hot cars are deadly!

South winds ahead of a front will keep the oppressive summer air mass in place under mostly sunny skies. However, a storm complex currently firing up in Iowa will ride this front and dive southeast, clipping the eastern Ozarks.

These storms will have plenty of fuel from the heat/ humidity of the day and wind energy from the jet stream (path of storminess). With that being said, a few of these storms could be strong to severe mainly with the threat of 60 mph damaging winds, quarter size hail, locally heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

These storms will favor areas to the east of Springfield with a break in the heat likely if clouds/ rain roll through. Areas to the west stay hot and dry.

We’ll have the storms exit this evening with partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows stay incredibly warm in the middle 70’s.

Tomorrow we’ll have a front dive southward late, leaving most of the day mostly sunny, hot and humid again. Highs in the lower 90’s will feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

The storms roll through late in the afternoon/ evening and could linger overnight.

The front stalls through Thursday with scattered showers/ storms likely. The clouds and rain will bring temperatures down into the lower 80’s.

A few more storms will be possible Friday and Saturday as the front lingers with cooler highs in the low to middle 80’s. High pressure brings the return of sunshine and seasonal upper 80’s by Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

94° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 70°

Thursday

84° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 69°

Friday

81° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 81° 69°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 80° 68°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 86° 70°

Monday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 71°

Humidity

