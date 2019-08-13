Breaking News
Tuesday, August 13 Morning Forecast

News

A cold front brings a few storms and a break in the heat today





A cold front is coming through this morning with a few showers/ storms. While the severe threat is dwindling, flash flooding and residual flooding will be a concern this morning.

Any more storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.

As the front moves through, winds will shift to the north kicking yesterday’s oppressive air mass out of the area. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler today in the upper 80’s, still feeling a little sticky but not nearly as oppressive as yesterday. Northern Arkansas will be the warmest with highs closer to 90 degrees with the front coming in the latest.

Expect drying conditions this afternoon as the front comes through with just a few clouds lingering.

By tonight we’ll be mostly clear and much more comfortable as that drier air mass arrives. Lows drop into the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow we’ll be mostly sunny and seasonal with highs in the upper 80’s as high pressure takes control. Much of the same on Thursday.

By Friday the jet stream starts to flirt nearby, leaving a pathway of storminess near the Ozarks. This could bring a few weak disturbances and isolated storm chances rolling by through the weekend. Temperatures will be at or a little above normal.

Fair

Springfield

86°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

86°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

87°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

90° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 67°

Wednesday

88° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 65°

Thursday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 70°

Friday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Sunday

88° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 70°

Monday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
83°

79°

9 PM
Clear
3%
79°

77°

10 PM
Clear
4%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
5%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
6%
75°

73°

1 AM
Clear
6%
73°

71°

2 AM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
7%
70°

70°

4 AM
Clear
7%
70°

69°

5 AM
Clear
8%
69°

68°

6 AM
Clear
8%
68°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
68°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
71°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
76°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

