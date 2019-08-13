Tuesday, August 13 Morning Forecast

A cold front is coming through this morning with a few showers/ storms. While the severe threat is dwindling, flash flooding and residual flooding will be a concern this morning.

Any more storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.

As the front moves through, winds will shift to the north kicking yesterday’s oppressive air mass out of the area. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler today in the upper 80’s, still feeling a little sticky but not nearly as oppressive as yesterday. Northern Arkansas will be the warmest with highs closer to 90 degrees with the front coming in the latest.

Expect drying conditions this afternoon as the front comes through with just a few clouds lingering.

By tonight we’ll be mostly clear and much more comfortable as that drier air mass arrives. Lows drop into the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow we’ll be mostly sunny and seasonal with highs in the upper 80’s as high pressure takes control. Much of the same on Thursday.

By Friday the jet stream starts to flirt nearby, leaving a pathway of storminess near the Ozarks. This could bring a few weak disturbances and isolated storm chances rolling by through the weekend. Temperatures will be at or a little above normal.