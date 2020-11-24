TSA predicts St. Louis Airport will see a 50 percent drop in Thanksgiving travel

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended against traveling and gathering for Thanksgiving, but still more than a million people passed through the county’s airports on Friday.

It was the second-highest single-day rush of travelers since the start of the pandemic. On the same date in 2019, more than 2 million people passed through US airports.

The TSA is projecting airports will see about 50 percent of the holiday travel crowd that they saw in 2019. Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, the director of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, said that’s about what they saw over the weekend.

Hamm-Niebruegge said typically the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are the busiest travel days of the year. This year with COVID, that could be different. Travel may be more spread out with people working from home or taking extra time off work.

According to TSA, about 10,000 travelers passed through Lambert the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in 2019. This year, they are projecting about 4,700 travelers.

Hamm-Niebruegge said if you do come to the airport over the holidays expect hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers, extra cleaning, and a mask mandate in the airport and on planes.