Trump tweets against Congressman Elijah Cummings sets outrage

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump met with a group of inner city pastors at the White House as bipartisan outrage builds over a third day of tweets bashing Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore district.

President Trump insists his tweets aren’t racist while aides and supporters say he’s just defending himself.

In a statement to CBS news, Congressman Cummings said quote “I will not be distracted from doing everything I can to uplift the lives of the people of Baltimore.”

The president also traded barbs on twitter with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, after Sanders became one of several 2020 candidates to renounce the tweets against Baltimore and chairman Cummings.