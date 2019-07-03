Trump says the Salute to America “will be the show of a lifetime!”

U.S. — Armored military vehicles have been moved to the national mall, ahead of the president’s July 4th “Salute to America.”

The president says it “will be the show of a lifetime!”

The National Park Service is reportedly diverting 2.5 million dollars slated for improvements at other parks for the president’s event.

There’s a VIP section with some tickets going to republican donors. Critics call it a “waste.”

Julian Castro, a presidential candidate, is one of the critics “Instead of addressing something like veteran homelessness, he’s spending it on boosting his ego and then getting tickets into the hands of wealthy donors for the Republican Party. What a waste of money.”

The president tweeted, saying: “the cost of our great salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth.”

The military says the flyovers planned for the event, which usually cost tens of thousands of dollars, will double as training flights, with no extra costs to taxpayers.