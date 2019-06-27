Trump renders verdict on Democratic debate: ‘BORING!’

President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to Marine One across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Japan for the G-20 summit.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(FOX) — President Trump kicked off his tweeting during Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate with a one-word verdict on the night: “BORING!”

The commander-in-chief didn’t have anything further to add until he later swiped at NBC News and MSNBC for technical difficulties that marred part of the debate program.

The first half of the debate focused on the candidates’ economic goals, plans for America’s health care system, the environment, and proposals on how to fix the immigration crisis at the southern border.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., considered to be one of the leaders for the nomination, stole the spotlight on two occasions as she spoke about her health care plans and her views on abortion.

Moderator Lestor Holt asked which of the candidates would sacrifice their own private insurance to institute a government-based plan, and only she and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, D-N.Y., raised their hands.

