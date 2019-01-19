Trump Proposes Deal on Immigration During Speech

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a round-table discussion on border security and safe communities with State, local, and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. As the second-longest government shut down continues, Democrats and Republicans have not found a compromise […]

CBS NEWS – President Trump gave what he called a “major announcement” about the southern border and the partial government shutdown on Saturday. In his speech, Mr. Trump cited the “humanitarian crisis” at the border, where he said young children were being “exploited” by coyotes and women were being sexually assaulted. He did not distinguish between illegal migration and asylum seekers.

“The lack of border control provides a gateway — and a very wide and open gateway — to allow illegal criminal and aliens to get into the United States,” Mr. Trump said, adding that he would keep to the promise he made as a candidate to “fix this crisis.”

Mr. Trump then presented what the White House believes could be a deal to end the shutdown, saying he was speaking to “break the logjam.”

“It is a compassionate response to the ongoing tragedy at our southern border,” Mr. Trump said about his planned deal, said he hoped “Democrat lawmakers” would provide “their enthusiastic support.”

“The radical left can never control our borders. I will not let it happen. Walls are not immoral, in fact it is the opposite of immoral,” Mr. Trump said.

The deal Mr. Trump laid out included $800 million in immediate humanitarian aid, $805 million for improved drug detection technology at legal ports of entry, hiring 2,750 new border agents and 75 new immigration judge teams to reduce court backlogs — all of which Democrats support. The deal also includes a new system to allow Central American minors to apply for asylum in their home countries.

However, it still contained the $5.7 billion demand for the wall, which he said would not be a “concrete barrier from sea to shining sea,” but would instead be “steel barriers.” He said that a wall would be built along 230 miles of the border.

He also said that he would extend protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) for three years, as well as an extension of the legal status of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders. Mr. Trump announced that he planned to hold weekly bipartisan meetings at the White House to discuss immigration reform.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he would bring this legislation to the floor this week. The Senate reconvenes on Tuesday. GOP Sen. Marco Rubio also said that it sounded like a “reasonable deal.”

However, Democrats seem unlikely to take the deal. A senior House Democratic aide told CBS News that Democrats do not truly consider this a compromise, as Mr. Trump still wants full funding for the wall. They also believe that the deal does not offer full protection to Dreamers and is a temporary fix.

Pelosi said in a statement before the speech that based on reports of the deal, she would not support it, calling it a “nonstarter” which was unlikely to pass the House.

“Unfortunately, initial reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable and in total, do not represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives,” Pelosi said. “For one thing, this proposal does not include the permanent solution for the Dreamers and TPS recipients that our country needs and supports.”

