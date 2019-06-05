Trump opens up on reported ‘nasty’ comment about Meghan Markle

UNITED KINGDOM (FOX) — President Trump sat down with Piers Morgan for ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” and clarified controversial comments last week about Meghan Markle.

Trump said he wasn’t calling Markle nasty, but rather was just surprised to hear her comments about him, including her assertion that if he became president it would force Americans to relocate to Canada.

“I wasn’t referring to ‘she’s nasty.’ I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me,” Trump told Morgan in the interview, set to air on Wednesday.

In an interview published Friday, The Sun, a British tabloid, read aloud comments to Trump from a 2016 interview in which Markle, 37, accused him of being “misogynistic” and “divisive” during his 2016 presidential campaign.

To read the rest of the story, click here.