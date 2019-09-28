Trump meets with NRA’s Wayne LaPierre

FILE – In a Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, National Rifle Associations (NRA) Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne LaPierre listens at right as President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. In the latest national furor over mass killings, the tremendous political power of the NRA is likely to stymie any major changes to gun laws. The man behind the organization is LaPierre, the public face of the Second Amendment with his bombastic defense of guns, freedom and country in the aftermath of every mass shooting. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) – President Trump on Friday met with National Rifle Association (NRA) chief executive Wayne LaPierre amid ongoing calls for the president to back legislation to curb gun violence, a senior White House official confirmed to CBS News.

Mr. Trump and LaPierre discussed gun control legislation as well as the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, the source said. Lawmakers have been pressing Mr. Trump to back new legislation but he said last week that negotiations on the issue were “going very slowly.”

The longtime NRA leader has generally voiced his opposition against congressional action on gun reform, and as CBS News reported, LaPierre spoke several times with Mr. Trump following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The White House and NRA declined to comment on the calls at the time.

“The inconvenient truth is this: The proposals being discussed by many would not have prevented the horrific tragedies in El Paso and Dayton,” he said during the summer.

The New York Times first reported on the Friday meeting.