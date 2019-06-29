Trump meets top K-pop band during South Korea trip, Ivanka receives signed album copy

(FOX) — President Trump was greeted in South Korea by its president – and one of the country’s most popular K-pop bands.

Trump landed in South Korea Saturday following the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan and said he will visit the heavily-fortified demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea.

But before that, Trump was treated with some K-pop diplomacy. After meeting with President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House, he was greeted by EXO, a pop group whose members gave the president a book.

The group also gave a signed copy of their album to White House adviser Ivanka Trump and chatted with the president’s son in law Jared Kushner.

This wasn’t the first time Trump’s daughter met the group. Harry Harris, U.S. ambassador to South Korea, shared a group picture from Saturday, adding that the first time she met the group was during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

