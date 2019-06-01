Trump lifts year-round ethanol restrictions, could lower gas prices

U.S. (FOX) — The Trump administration on Friday announced that it would allow for the year-round sale of gasoline with higher concentrations of ethanol.
The action addresses a rule the Environmental Protection Agency had in place preventing the sale of so-called E15 fuel, which contains 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline, between June 1 and Sept. 15. The purpose was to prevent air pollution and curb dependence on foreign petroleum, but the ban has stopped some retailers from selling E15 at all because of the need to change out pumps.
President Trump promised to end the ban last year, as corn farmers were voicing a concern over the trade war between the U.S. and China, which remains ongoing. Corn is widely used to domestically make ethanol.
