Trump Hears from Governors as Gun Control Debate Grows

WASHINGTON — President Trump is making lots of promises to the growing chorus of Americans demanding change to gun laws. A bi-partisan team of Senators plans to introduce a bill today raising the age limit for buying assault rifles.

“Not one more…not one more…”

As gun-control rallies continue around the country, there are some signs the persistence this time, in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, may be paying off.



“Bump stocks, we’re writing that out. I’m writing that out myself. I don’t care if Congress does it or not. I’m writing it out myself,” the president said Monday. “We’re going to do background checks. If we see a sicko, I don’t want him having a gun.”



President Trump, at a meeting with the nation’s governors Monday, also stuck by his belief that schools should be arming certain teachers and faculty. The White House also insists the president is still onboard with raising the age limit for buying automatic rifles. It’s an idea he mentioned last week but hasn’t spoken of again since meeting with the NRA over the weekend.



“In terms of the concept there’s still support for that but how it would be implemented and what that might look like is still very much part of the discussion,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.



Republican Senator Jeff Flake says today he and Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein plan to introduce a bi-partisan bill raising the age requirement for buying assault rifles to 21. Though there are already signs that measure will face resistance.

Senator Flake says he and fellow Republican Susan Collins also plan to re-introduce a so-called “no fly, no buy” measure that would restrict people on the terrorist watch list from purchasing guns.



