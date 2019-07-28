Trump approved by supreme court to use Pentagon funds for boarder wall

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump celebrated the Supreme Court decision letting him tap into Pentagon funds for his southern border wall. ”We’re sending a clear message to human smugglers and traffickers that your day is over.”

He called it a “big win for border security and the rule of law!”

Friday’s ruling cleared the way for the Trump administration to use about two and a half billion dollars in defense department money for sections of the wall along the border with Mexico.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the decision ”undermines the constitution and the law.”

The Trump administration also signed a deal Friday with Guatemala, requiring migrants who travel through that country to seek asylum there instead of in the United States.