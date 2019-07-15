Trump administration announces sweeping asylum restrictions

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Trump administration has announced sweeping asylum restrictions impacting most migrants from central America.

Under the rule, set to take effect July 16, asylum seekers traveling from central America must first apply for protection in countries they’re traveling through, such as Mexico.

Sarah Pierce, policy analyst from the migration policy institute, thinks this will be difficult for Mexico. “This is asking Mexico to take on a whole lot more responsibility than they’re already taking. Now they’re going to have a lot more applicants at their asylum office which is already vastly overwhelmed.”

The measure also applies to children who cross the border alone, but the Trump administration says there will be exceptions for victims of “severe forms of human trafficking” and those who have sought protection in another country but were denied.

The ACLU has already promised a legal challenge to the asylum change.