Trucking industry recession, thousands of truck drivers have already lost their jobs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD Mo, – The trucking industry is vital to the US, everything in the country that comes to you or comes to a business comes by truck. If a truck can’t make it to a store, it can shut a store down.

Some people don’t want to become a driver because of the companies’ inability to pay.

Though there are other reasons such as you need to be over the age of 21 to drive across state lines.

As a truck driver, their lifestyle means being away from home for long periods of time which can be hard.

Finally, there is a lack of female drivers. Currently, in the trucking industry, less than 7% of drivers are female. This is also due to the lifestyle of being away from home too long.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now