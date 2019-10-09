Trucking industry recession, thousands of truck drivers have already lost their jobs

SPRINGFIELD Mo, – The trucking industry is vital to the US, everything in the country that comes to you or comes to a business comes by truck. If a truck can’t make it to a store, it can shut a store down.

Some people don’t want to become a driver because of the companies’ inability to pay.

Though there are other reasons such as you need to be over the age of 21 to drive across state lines.

As a truck driver, their lifestyle means being away from home for long periods of time which can be hard.

Finally, there is a lack of female drivers. Currently, in the trucking industry, less than 7% of drivers are female. This is also due to the lifestyle of being away from home too long.