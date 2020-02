WAYNESVILLE, Mo.– Emergency responders were alerted to a crash in Waynesville on Thursday evening (02/06/20) after a truck drove through the front of the Fort Wood Inn and Suites.

In photos sent to the Ozarks First news team, you can see a white pickup partially inserted into the front of the hotel. Photos also show police and fire personnel at the scene.

Ozarks First has requested more information from responding officers.

This is a developing story.