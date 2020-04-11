Truck drivers work tirelessly to keep Americans fed

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “I run about 3,000 miles and I run a regional route – Arkansas, Oklahoma,” Darin Jones said.

Darin Jones is a truck driver for Tyson Food. He spends about 60 to 70 hours a week on the road.

“It’s a different kind of job you know,” Jones said. “We sacrifice on a daily basis – away from our family away from home but I’m proud to do my job and I’m glad that I’m able to work.”

In his truck, he’s equipped with a face cover, gloves, and hand sanitizer to protect himself from COVID-19 and at home.

“My wife is pretty strict,” Jones said. “She dresses me down as soon as I walk in the door and she takes care of all of my laundry and I try to limit my contact with the kids in the house.”

Jones is just one of over 1,300 drivers for Tyson – transporting chicken to keep people fed during the pandemic, a task he sees from a new perspective.

“You know when you go to the store and stuff is not there available you think hey wait, I deliver that stuff so now it kind of brought it home,” Jones said.

Jones says he’s overwhelmed by the generosity of people he meets in some towns.

“Different places are handing out whatever to drivers and we appreciate that because it is helpful sometimes,” Jones said. “It’s difficult to find the stuff we need and food.”

Even by the smallest gestures on the road.

“I had a pickup truck come by, the kids were in the back window wanting me to honk the horn,” Jones said. “As they passed, the mom was holding up a sign that said thank you…that was pretty cool,” Jones said.