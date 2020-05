LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer full of Kool-Aid crashed through a bridge construction site and seriously injured the driver.

Around 2:00 a.m., the driver ran off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and new bridge support, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

When the Kool-Aid man intentionally crashed through the wall we weren’t worried about someone getting hurt, but when this tractor trailer of Kool-Aid ran off the road someone DID get hurt and it was avoidable! Slow down and pay attention. pic.twitter.com/5dpp44zqRI — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) May 22, 2020

The driver was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The crash occurred on I-44, one mile west of Mount Vernon.