Trout permits, daily tags will get a little more expensive in 2020

The cost to catch a trout in Missouri will go up on Feb. 29, according to MDC.

It’s been 20 years since the cost of a Missouri trout permit and daily trout fishing tag was increased.

But beginning in 2020, the price of an annual trout permit and daily trout tag will go up, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Starting in 2020, the cost of an annual trout permit will go from $7 to $10 for anglers 16 years of age and older, and from $3.50 to $5 for anglers ages 15 and younger.

Also starting in 2020, the cost of a daily trout tag to fish at three of Missouri’s four trout parks – Bennett Spring State Park, Montauk State Park, and Roaring River State Park – will go from $3 to $4 for adults and from $2 to $3 for those 15 years of age and younger.

The conservation department says it needs to increase those fees to help cover its costs of running hatcheries and providing more than 1.7 million trout each year for public fishing.

