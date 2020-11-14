Tropical Storm Iota, brewing in the Caribbean Sea, is the 30th named storm of the season

News

by: CBS News, AP

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) — Tropical Storm Iota was brewing in the Caribbean Sea early Saturday, threatening a second tropical strike for Nicaragua and Honduras – countries recently ransacked by a Category 4 Hurricane Eta.

Iota is already a record-setting system, being the 30th named storm of this year’s extraordinarily busy Atlantic hurricane season. Such activity has focused attention on climate change, which scientists say is causing wetter, stronger and more destructive storms.

Eta was the 28th named storm of this year’s hurricane season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. Theta, the 29th, was weakening over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It was expected to become a remnant low later Saturday, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and as much as 30 inches of rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras, approaching their coasts as early as Monday.

The storm was located early Saturday about 340 miles (545 kilometers) south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). There were no coastal warnings or watches in effect as of Saturday morning. Iota was moving to the west-southwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

Iota could wreak more havoc in a region where people are still grappling with the aftermath of Eta. That system hit Nicaragua last week as a Category 4 hurricane, killing at least 120 people as torrential rains brought flash floods and landslides to parts of Central America and Mexico. Then it meandered across Cuba, the Florida Keys and around the Gulf of Mexico before slogging ashore again near Cedar Key, Florida, and dashing across Florida and the Carolinas.

The Tampa Bay area was buffeted with gusty winds and rain, and there was one U.S. death linked to Eta: In Bradenton Beach, Mark Mixon stepped into his flooded garage as he was laying sandbags around his home Wednesday evening and was electrocuted, said Jacob Saur, director of public safety for Manatee County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield Mo

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast and windy with rain showers and storms at times. Some strong possible. Low 42F. Winds S at 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Overcast and windy with rain showers and storms at times. Some strong possible. Low 42F. Winds S at 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
43°F Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
42°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
19 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
41°F Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
42°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

63° / 42°
Windy, a few thunderstorms possible
Windy, a few thunderstorms possible 70% 63° 42°

Sunday

54° / 36°
Windy with sunshine
Windy with sunshine 10% 54° 36°

Monday

60° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 60° 36°

Tuesday

61° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 61° 40°

Wednesday

66° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 50°

Thursday

68° / 48°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 0% 68° 48°

Friday

67° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 67° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
59°

62°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

63°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
63°

64°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

61°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
61°

55°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

1 AM
Mostly Clear/Wind
0%
51°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

10 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
47°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
51°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now
Downstream 300x100