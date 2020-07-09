Trips to the top of the St. Louis arch postponed after new Missouri COVID-19 cases

(CNN Newsource) — It was supposed to be a Tuesday sneak peek of the Tram ride to the top of the nation’s tallest monument.

But then came word following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and State and Local Public Health Authorities, Gateway Arch National Park will delay phase II access originally scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 8 due to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri.

“As of yesterday (7/6/20), numbers had gone up and so we had to delay that phase two part of our reopening,” Chief Museum Services and Interpretation Gateway Arch National Park Pam Sanfilippo said.

“And so we have a lot of touch screens and items that people are encouraged to touch and feel and get a sense of what it looked like and felt like and things like that. And we debated when we were planning for our reopening whether we were going to have to cover those up for safety purposes but following CDC guidelines and information they were sharing, we realized that as long as we’re using strict cleaning protocols we could keep those open for everybody. And it’s just such an part of the experience for everyone that we’re able to do that.”

The museum, gift shop and café operating at a 25% capacity and for visitors wanting to get to the top of the 630 foot nation’s tallest monument, you’ll have to go underground into the museum.

“While I had my husband on the phone back in Massachusetts, I touched the arch and said, ‘see honey I touched the arch for you,” one visitor name Cathy Sjostedt said.

According to Sjostedt, she would have loved to have seen the view.