Trial set for man who murdered 2-year-old from Ozark

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — We now know when the man charged in the death of an Ozarks’ 2-year-old will go to trial.

Kenneth Davis has pleaded “not guilty” in the death of Kinzlea Kilgore.

He was charged in her death last year.

Court documents accuse Davis of hitting Kinzlea, causing her death.

Davis was charged with second-degree murder in Dallas County but his trial will happen in Webster County.

It’s scheduled to begin on June 1.

Last month, a jury in Greene County found Davis guilty of seven counts of child abuse for abusing a different child.

We spoke with members of Kinzlea’s family after that trial.

They told us the guilty verdict was a step toward justice for the 2-year-old.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced for those crimes in December.