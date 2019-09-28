Trial of former Dallas officer who shot neighbor pauses until Monday

Fired Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger, center, leaves the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Guyger is accused of shooting and killing Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS, Tx. (CBS NEWS, AP) – The murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black neighbor has paused until Monday. Defense attorneys presented their case for about two hours on Saturday, the sixth day of the trial of Amber Guyger in the fatal shooting last September of Botham Jean.

Guyger, who was fired after the shooting, testified Friday that she mistook Jean’s fourth-floor apartment for her own, one floor below Jean’s. Guyger said she thought he was a burglar. The jury is considering whether Guyger is guilty of murder, a lesser crime such as manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, or if she is not guilty.

Prosecutors have argued Guyger never faced a threat from Jean, who was sitting on his couch eating a bowl of ice cream when Guyger entered. Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus honed in on Guyger’s assertion that she was scared during the encounter, asking her if she could imagine the fear Jean must have felt.

The jury heard again Saturday from a Texas Ranger called by the defense for about five minutes. The jury is excused until Monday.