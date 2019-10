ST. LOUIS, Mo. (MONET) - The fate on Missouri’s only abortion clinic is the subject of a hearing this week. The state’s Administrative Hearing Commission began hearing arguments Monday about whether the St. Louis Planned Parenthood can keep its abortion license. The state has refused to renew the clinic’s license to perform abortions, citing concerns that include failed abortions.

Dr. David Eisenberg of Planned Parenthood in St. Louis spoke on the state’s concerns of failed abortions.