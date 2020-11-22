Trial delay for Illinois woman accused in crash that killed 4

Associated Press

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Next month’s trial for a Quincy woman charged with murder after a car crash that killed four people has been delayed to next year.

The (Quincy) Herald-Whig reports Natasha McBride briefly appeared in Adams County Circuit Court last week.

McBride’s attorney Todd Nelson says they weren’t ready for a December trial.

It’s now been placed on the March jury trial docket.

The 36-year-old woman faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of four people, including three children.

Authorities allege she ignored a traffic light in August while driving at a high rate of speed and hit another car.

