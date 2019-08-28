Trial date set for son accused of killing his mother

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In March of 2018, prosecutors say 21-year-old Connor Cox shot and killed 54-year-old Angela Cox while she was in her office.

Deputies were called to the scene on the 4000 block of East Whitehall drive after the victim’s husband, Terry Cox returned home from work and discovered her dead.

Deputies arrived to find Angela’s body seated in a chair with a possible bullet hole in her neck.

In the probable cause statement, Connor Cox told investigators he shot his mother because she was always down and in pain so he wanted to end it. Connor stated his actions were the reason behind this alleged pain.

Greene County prosecutor Dan Patterson says it’s still unclear what caused Connor to kill his mother, but adds his father hid a gun from his son a year ago.

On the day of the shooting, Connor’s father warned him not to hurt her, which Connor told authorities put the thought into his mind.

A trial has been set for April 20, 2019.

Cox’s next court date is in November.