Trial date delayed in double murder case

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Trial date for a Camdenton man accused of double murder for the deaths of a woman and her mother in 2016 has been postponed again to mid-2020 over the objections of the Camden County prosecutor.

Steven Ray Endsley, 57, is charged with murder, armed criminal action, burglary, and arson in the deaths of Danielle M. Smith, 27, and her mother, Teresa A. Jackson, 61.

Their remains were found in the burned-out hull of the mobile home they lived in at a trailer park in Camden County on Aug. 29, 2016.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in 2016 that their bodies were found in their mobile home by firefighters battling a blaze at the trailer park.

On Tuesday (9/19/19), Endsley’s attorney’s requested a continuance of the trial set for that day. Prosecutors objected, but Judge Kenneth Hayden ruled in the defendant’s favor and reset the trial for June 8, 2020. A pretrial conference is set for May 4, 2020, according to online court records.

Tuesday’s trial delay is the seventh in the case.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Endsley and Smith had an ongoing disagreement regarding Smith’s identification as a lesbian. The release said the FBI was working with Camden County to see if the murders were part of a hate crime in connection with Endley’s disagreement.

Endsley is charged with two counts of the 1st-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of the 1st-degree burglary, and one count of 2nd-degree arson.