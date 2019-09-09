Trial begins for man accused of abusing an 8-year-old female

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The trial for a man accused of abusing an 8-year-old female started today.

Kenneth Davis faces 7 counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

Monday morning the jury is being selected, and evidence could be reviewed as early as Monday afternoon

Davis is accused of abusing an 8-year-old child in July of 2018 but denies the allegations.

According to the probable cause statement, deputies found bruises and other signs of abuse on the child- later detaining Davis at a traffic stop.

Davis also faces a charge of abuse of a child – resulting in death in the case of 2-year-old Kinzlea Kilgore, who died in May of 2018.

He is set to be arraigned in that case on September 17, 2019.