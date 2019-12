Courtesy of the Tri-County Fire Protection District on Facebook

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — According to Tri-County Fire officials, three acres of land and a shed were engulfed in natural cover fire.

The Tri-County Fire Protection District posted on Facebook around 6 p.m. Dec. 7 saying fire officials were on the scene of a first alarm structure fire.

Chief 1301 and Pumper/Tanker 1351 are on scene of a 1st Alarm Structure Fire in the 29000 block of Black Oak Rd in… Posted by Tri-County Fire Protection District on Saturday, December 7, 2019

This is a developing story. KOLR and Ozarks FOX will post updates as they arrive.