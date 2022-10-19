KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs restructured tight end Travis Kelce’s contract on Tuesday and it sparked speculation that a midseason move would be made ahead of the trade deadline.

“It’s a start to a move, right? You’re freeing up cap space to be able to do something,” Kelce said in the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “My agent just hit me up and said that they want to free up some cap space, so I was like, ‘I get the money now? Alright!'”

Those rumors include a possible acquisition of Super Bowl LVI champion wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“I want them to come true. I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility,” Kelce said. “Something’s in the air for sure, and if it means OBJ? Alright!”

The former Los Angeles Rams wide-out is currently a free agent and recovering from a torn ACL sustained during the Super Bowl matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in February.

The restructuring of Kelce’s contract freed up $3.455 million in cap space

Kelce’s brother and podcast co-host Jason finished up the segment with: “I look forward to seeing OBJ in a Chiefs uniform.”

Beckham considered a move to Kansas City in the 2021 season before eventually signing with the Rams and going on to win the Super Bowl.

He was released by the Cleveland Browns ahead of that move and cleared waivers and went on to Los Angeles.