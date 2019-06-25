Transgenders in Kansas can now change their birth certificates to match identity

Ks. — The state of Kansas will now allow transgender residents to change their birth certificates.

This is so that the documents reflect someone’s gender identity.

Four transgender residents, and the Kansas Statewide Transgender Education Project, sued last year over the health department’s policy of not allowing transgender residents to change the sex listed on their birth certificates after changing their names legally.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly applauded the agreement and called the old policy “outdated.”

