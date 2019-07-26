Transferring from OTC to MSU could be easier for students going forward

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College are teaming up to make transferring between the two schools a little bit easier on students. It’s good news for the 60% of OTC students who transfer to MSU each year.

The inter-collegiate collaboration is being referred to as the “2 Plus 2 Transfer Plan Agreement”.

Here’s how it works:

OTC students will be required to earn an Associates of Arts degree. The process usually takes two years.

Once they have the degree, they’ll be eligible to transfer to MSU.

Barring any specific major requirements, the plan will eliminate duplicate courses for transferring students.

Plans for the agreement should be wrapped up by August, 1st.