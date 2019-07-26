Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Transferring from OTC to MSU could be easier for students going forward

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College are teaming up to make transferring between the two schools a little bit easier on students. It’s good news for the 60% of OTC students who transfer to MSU each year.

The inter-collegiate collaboration is being referred to as the “2 Plus 2 Transfer Plan Agreement”.

Here’s how it works:

OTC students will be required to earn an Associates of Arts degree. The process usually takes two years.

Once they have the degree, they’ll be eligible to transfer to MSU.

Barring any specific major requirements, the plan will eliminate duplicate courses for transferring students.

Plans for the agreement should be wrapped up by August, 1st.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now