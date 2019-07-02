Traffic Tuesday Tip: Overnight Flashing Lights

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Driving at night poses several potential threats such as decreased visibility, animals on the road, and the possibility of impaired motorists. That stress increases when unfamiliarity of flashing traffic signals comes into play.

Beginning at midnight, or earlier in some cases, most traffic lights will shift from standard operation to a four-way stop or flashing yellow and red motion.

Motorists facing red must come to a complete stop, to allow those a facing yellow flash to proceed through the intersection with caution.

The transportation center says the benefit of overnight mode is its ability to make motorists commute faster when crossing a traditionally high traffic road during low traffic hours.



“A signal can either be in red-red flash, which means it operates like a four-way stop, or red-yellow flash, which means it operates like a two-way stop,” explained Jason Saliba with Traffic Management for Springfield. “The other option is free operation, which looks like its operating normally, but some internal decisions its making are quicker and faster so it can respond to traffic faster.”

By 6 a.m. traffic lights switch back to standard operation, as traffic flow begins to increase.