Traffic Tuesday Tip: Clearing the Intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Here is what to do if you are turning left and get caught in an intersection when the light turns red.

You’re making a left turn and waiting in the left turn lane. You inch up as the cars ahead of you turn and clear the intersection

This is called a permissive left turn, meaning a circular green light requires you to wait for a gap in oncoming traffic to turn left

Now, tires across the white line, the light turns yellow, then red with your car still in the intersection.

In this situation, you should not reverse. The intersection must be cleared, and safe for opposing traffic to cross.

In Missouri, cities may have different ordinances regarding obedience of traffic control devices.