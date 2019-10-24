Traffic safety improvements headed for the intersection of Grant and Calhoun

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In an effort to improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of Grant and Calhoun, Springfield Public Works is planning a list of intersection traffic-calming improvements.

According to a recent SGF Yields crosswalk compliance study, less than 4% of drivers stop for pedestrians at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Calhoun Street.

Some of the improvements will include the installation of medians. The median design will help narrow traffic lanes and slow turning traffic, while increasing visibility and awareness of crossing pedestrians.

To test out the design and get community input, a traffic calming demonstration will be conducted at the intersection sometime in the near future.

The demonstration will temporarily simulate the new intersection design using tires and traffic cones. Public Works will be on-site to provide information on the proposed safety improvements as well.

Traffic safety professionals say Grant Avenue carries an average of nearly 8,000 cars a day, acting as a barrier for pedestrians and cutting the grant beach neighborhood in half.

“The idea behind this is: A) the kids are involved, B) it looks more like a neighborhood,” explained traffic professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn. “This is a secondary arterial [road] so there’s a lot of traffic here, but this street really divides the neighborhood.”

Located near Grant Beach Park and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield, and along walking routes for Pipkin Middle School and Weaver Elementary, the intersection sees approximately 30 students attempting to cross each afternoon.

“We want to remind drivers that this is a neighborhood and to slow down for kids that are crossing here,” said Buettgen-Quinn.