SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Northbound 65 closure is having a big impact on commutes in the area.

Traffic engineers are making one change in hopes traffic will flow better by adding two lanes of Glenstone Avenue will be open at James River Freeway.

This happened after traffic engineers monitored the interchange.

Starting at rush hour today, one right turn lane at Glenstone will be open.

The Eastbound ramp from Glenstone to the Freeway is still closed.