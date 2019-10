SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Not enough people are stopping for pedestrians at one Springfield intersection and city leaders are working to change that.

If you drive in the Grant Beach neighborhood you’ll likely see a demonstration tomorrow.

Traffic safety officials will set up cones and tires at Grant Avenue and Calhoun Street.

This is an effort to get people to slow down.

It’s a preview of more permanent medians traffic officials want to set up.

The demonstration is happening between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.