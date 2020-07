SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department is urging you to take a separate route if you normally commute through the intersection of Highways 60 & 65.

According to the police, officers are working an “incident in the area.” The incident is reportedly causing a severe traffic delay as lanes are closed at that highway intersection.

The announcement from SPD was made on Twitter Monday morning.

‼️TRAFFIC ALERT‼️

All lanes of traffic are currently blocked where Highways 60 & 65 meet. Officers are working an incident in that area.

Please take an alternative route.

We will update the public once lanes have reopened. pic.twitter.com/xkOMKPGddH — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) July 13, 2020