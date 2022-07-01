Kimberling City, Mo. — To promote a safe and memorable Fireburst event scheduled for Friday, July 1, the Kimberling Police Department shared the traffic control plan for before and after the event.

From 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Highway 13 and Kimberling Boulevard will be the only roads moving North and South. People going to the event should plan on getting there at 8:30 p.m. Limited parking is available at the Kimberling City Shopping Center and Harter House parking lots.

Citizens who reside North of the viewing area should park on the north side of the parking lot and those on the south should park on the south side of the parking lot.

These roads/parking lots will be closed from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. or until traffic clears: