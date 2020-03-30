Traffic Alert: Table Rock Dam closed to add new intake gate

TABLE ROCK, Mo. — Highway 165/265 over Table Rock Dam will be closed for the next two days starting tonight, March 30.

The dam will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

And again at the same time tomorrow and April 11.

The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers is closing the dam as they add a new intake gate.

The new gate would help control the amount of water the dam stores during storms.

The timing of this project is especially essential as we will continue to see spring storms.

The Operations Project Manager Rodney Raley says it is for the safety of the workers and the public.

“We’ll be closing down both lanes of traffic across the dam due to the current project of installing the headgate,” Raley said.”The highway will be closed on three nights. Tonight, tomorrow night, and again on April 11th. Closing the dam will assure maximum safety for both the public as well as the workers.”