TRAFFIC ALERT: Several Springfield streets to close Sunday for Bass Pro marathon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The City of Springfield is warning drivers of several road closures during the Bass Pro Conservation Marathon Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the city, the marathon will encompass the entire center section of the city from east Trafficway to Sunset and from Kansas Expressway to Ingram Mill.

If you attend Sunday morning services in downtown Springfield, the 13th annual Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon is… Posted by City of Springfield, MO – Connect with SGF on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

According to Bass Pro, the marathon will start at Bass Pro at 7 a.m.

The City of Springfield says there will be traffic control officers and volunteers to balance the safety of the runners with the needs of motorists.

They are also encouraging church-goers to consider altering their usual routes to church, using Chestnut Expressway and National Avenue to Walnut Street to access downtown destinations.