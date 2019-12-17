Traffic Alert: Selmore Road/3rd Street at South Street under construction on December 18.

OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police will be directing traffic at Selmore Road 3rd Street at South Street Intersection from 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
While officers direct traffic, contractors will be switching temporary traffic signals to permanent signals. The project is to widen South Street to five lanes between 6th Street and 19th Street in Ozark.
- Expect delays for several hours.
- Drivers take extreme caution and obey directions from Ozark Police officers.
- Avoid the area if possible during traffic signal switch over.