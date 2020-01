LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Two tractor-trailers crashed on I-44 eastbound approximately five miles east of Lebanon.

A witness said one truck was rear-ended by the other around 3:45 p.m.

According to MoDOT, I-44 eastbound is closed past exit 123 County Road at mile marker 123.8.

The closure is expected to last two and a half hours. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.