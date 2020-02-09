Tow truck driver remembers fallen coworker

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The local towing industry lost one of their own last night, but his impact isn’t lost on those whose lives he touched.

55-year-old Timothy Williams was struck and killed during a service call on Highway 65 last night north of Springfield.

Williams was a driver for Affordable Towing.

The details at this time are limited, but one of William’s fellow drivers says he was much more than a coworker.

In the three months that William Sipple has been a tow truck driver for Affordable Towing, he says that Timothy Williams made a big impression on him in a short time.

“He said, ‘You know what, I don’t do this for the money, I do this to make a difference out here,'” Sipple said. “Timothy does make a difference at Freedom City Church, North Side Assembly and Affordable, there are a lot of sad people today. We had one deacon at Freedom City. Tim Williams is the deacon there.”

Sipple heard the news from his roommate last night, right after he got home from work.

“It just blew us away,” Sipple said. “It was hard to believe. It seems like the Lord takes the good ones. He was the heartbeat of the company and our church, and there’s not a doubt about that.”

One of the first impressions Sipple had of Williams, was one that Sipple had a hard time putting into words.

“You know, one of the first days I was training with him, he knew it took a lot for me to get from Kansas City to here, and he gave me $100, and I said,’You don’t even know me,'” Sipple said. “He said, ‘If you don’t take this $100, you rob me of my blessing.’ I said, ‘Okay Tim, I’ll take the $100.'”

Going forward, Sipple says he hopes people will use this as a reminder for just how dangerous their jobs can be.

“I think we just ask that people respect us when we’re out there on the road, and be a little more careful around us when we’re doing our job that way we can get it done safely,” Sipple said.

There are no charges filed for the 27-year-old driver out of Buffalo who hit Williams, and there is no word on whether or not that driver was under the influence.