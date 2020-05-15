Tourists and conventions could be coming back to Springfield soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The hospitality industry is gearing up to allow for visitors and conventions in Springfield again.

The Oasis Hotel and Convention Center announced on Friday, May 15, it’s developed a plan for reopening with new procedures for guests and staff.

General Manager Missy Handyside says the hotel has purchased and is in the process of installing a UV-C light system in the convention center, pool and other public areas.

There is also a screening station set up at the front doors where all visitors and staff are required to have their temperature taken when entering the building.

“Our goal is to be the healthiest hotel and event center so that our guests feel at ease once local restrictions of social gatherings are lifted,” says Handyside.

Bailey Strohl will have more on Oasis Hotel and Convention Center’s reopening plans tonight at 9 and 10.