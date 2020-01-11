Tornadoes hit Missouri, Oklahoma, as severe storms move east

by: Terry Wallace and Jeff Martin

Extreme weather with an Arcus shelf cloud on the front of a severe warned thunderstorm moving over Wyoming farmland near the Black Hills, USA. Courtesy: Gettyimages

(AP) — Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms.

The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek west of downtown Dallas.

A Louisiana sheriff says a man was killed when a tree fell on his home. Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri. Tornado watches Friday night covered parts of Texas, Louisiana, Missouri and Arkansas.

Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward Saturday.

