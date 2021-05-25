Tornado touchdown in Selden in northwest Kansas

SELDEN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sheridan County Emergency Management confirmed a tornado touched ground in the town of Selden on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

The emergency manager reported buildings and trees down, homes damaged, an overturned semi and possibly one injury. There has also been a train overturned and a silo destroyed.

“We have reports of injury crashes from semi-trucks that were blown over. We also have a train that is blown over,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman. “We are checking on the residents of Selden to make sure that they are okay and the surrounding area.”

In a tweet Monday evening, Kansas Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall said, “Glad to hear everyone is safe. My office has been in contact with officials and stands by ready to assist those who need help.”

Holcomb Kansas – severe storm approaching. Storm produced funnels near Lakin Kansas then produced a tornado east of Deerfield and moved southeast.

These are pictures of a very heavy dark clouds hanging over Garden City.

Courtesy of Joni Shaw, image was taken northwest of Selden.

Town of Selden, KS took a direct hit from a tornado. At least EF-1 to possibly EF-2 damage #kswx pic.twitter.com/5ZWdEDy3Rf — Michael Grogan FOX 23 (@GroganontheGO) May 24, 2021

Various people took to social media to share images they captured on the Selden tornado.