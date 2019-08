KANSAS – Storm spotter Connor McCrorey captured this tornado in north central Kansas last night.

Hail ranging in size from pea-size to baseball-size caused damage in the small town of Otis in Rush County.

The garage doors on about 20 houses reportedly resemble swiss cheese this morning thanks to the hail that hit there.

One tornado that hit in Saline County damaged at least one home.

So far, no injuries have been reported as a result.